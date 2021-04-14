Cetera Investment Advisers Has $185,000 Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WES. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 145,604 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $5,321,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 73,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 12.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE:WES opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 3.77. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $20.90.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $647.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.07 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.311 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WES shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $198,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.