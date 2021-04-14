Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.39.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.51.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 46.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 779.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

