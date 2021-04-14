Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $202,000 Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 125,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 12,945 shares during the period.

PHO stock opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.00. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

