Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 441.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,101,000 after purchasing an additional 990,436 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 341,617 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 460,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 133,800 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,450,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,578,000 after acquiring an additional 385,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

SBRA stock opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.49. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.78.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. Research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.