Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CSW Industrials by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 367,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,133,000 after purchasing an additional 99,184 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 110,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

CSWI stock opened at $137.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.12 and a 200-day moving average of $113.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $141.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.85.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.24. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $89.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $267,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,331,091.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $156,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $672,288 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

