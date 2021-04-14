Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases Shares of 2,906 iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IXJ. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $512,000.

IXJ opened at $78.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.34. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $64.61 and a one year high of $79.80.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

