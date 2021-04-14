Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $217,000 in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 81,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 21,373 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,423,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 426,086 shares during the period.

Shares of IAF opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $6.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Profile

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

