Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Senior Officer Sells C$146,910.66 in Stock

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Senior Officer David Dicaire sold 13,800 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total transaction of C$146,910.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$442,328.84.

TSE:LUG opened at C$11.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.95. Lundin Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$8.95 and a twelve month high of C$13.23.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$246.67 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 1.0190651 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUG. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

