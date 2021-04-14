Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,403 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 32,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 92.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,706 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 24,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

