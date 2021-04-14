Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $424,000 Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $2,778,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 30.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after purchasing an additional 19,342 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $7,244,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $3,986,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 719,817 shares of company stock worth $223,112,196. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $332.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.01 and a 1-year high of $351.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Citigroup lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.08.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

