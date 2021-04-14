Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Rami Qasem Sells 11,438 Shares

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $25.64. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average is $19.98.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.71%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,368,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,140,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 371.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 108,308 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,430,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.62.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.