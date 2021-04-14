Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 19,369 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,095,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,369 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $683,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 45,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 134.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 368,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 50,983 shares in the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on INO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

INO opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $33.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The company had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 4,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $42,248.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,593.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $65,730.00. Insiders sold 268,140 shares of company stock worth $3,616,903 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.