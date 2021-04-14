American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 224.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,082,291 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 748,468 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $21,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 177,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 68,962 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on AEO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

AEO opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.51. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

In other news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $121,209.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,916.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

