Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Yum China has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $60.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.89. Yum China has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $64.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

