Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CTOS opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. Custom Truck One Source has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty equipment rental solutions. It operates through the Equipment Rental and Sales (ERS); and Parts, Tools, and Accessories (PTA) segments. The ERS segment offers specialty equipment rental solutions to customers including electric utilities, telecom operators, railroad operators, and related contractors.

