Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Coupang in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Coupang in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coupang in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Coupang in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.60.

Get Coupang alerts:

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. Coupang has a one year low of $41.41 and a one year high of $69.00.

In other news, Director Lydia Jett bought 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $999,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,985. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coupang stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.