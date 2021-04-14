$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) will announce sales of $1.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59 billion. Southwest Airlines posted sales of $4.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year sales of $14.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $17.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.74 billion to $22.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

LUV stock opened at $63.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.70. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of -22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $191,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at $9,685,457.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,645 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $100,394,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $296,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,778 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,101.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $73,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $52,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

