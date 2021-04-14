Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stock Position Reduced by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $614.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $576.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $580.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $396.16 and a 1-year high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The firm had revenue of $789.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

