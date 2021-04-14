Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,116 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Malibu Boats by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 132,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 37,538 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth $4,490,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Malibu Boats by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,637 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $84.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.94.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MBUU has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $593,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 14,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $1,169,603.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.