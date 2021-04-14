Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.64 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average is $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 34,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $817,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 43,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $1,006,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,812 shares of company stock worth $10,472,692 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.