Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases New Shares in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.21% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,252,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,091,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $976,000. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 21,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $505,000.

USXF opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.58. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $34.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

