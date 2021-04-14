Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) shares rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.35. Approximately 8,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,329,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $701.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $709,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $1,062,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 168,420 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 105,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,401 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after buying an additional 28,284 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Fossil Group by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,130 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 20,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fossil Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,972 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

