Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Gap Down to $20.10

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.10, but opened at $19.50. Sutro Biopharma shares last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 1,663 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sutro Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 9.77. The firm has a market cap of $878.83 million, a P/E ratio of -212.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.91). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $61,524.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,292.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 93,467 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 17,628 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,861,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after acquiring an additional 391,561 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.