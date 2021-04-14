ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Short Interest Up 1,870.4% in March

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 585,200 shares, an increase of 1,870.4% from the March 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 826,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARFXF opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.93. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc, a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques.

