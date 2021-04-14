ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Short Interest Up 1,870.4% in March

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 585,200 shares, an increase of 1,870.4% from the March 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 826,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ARFXF opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.93. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10.
About ProMIS Neurosciences
