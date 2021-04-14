Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Short Interest Up 1,638.3% in March

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,300 shares, an increase of 1,638.3% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 955,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:JUVAF opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. Juva Life has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.99.

Get Juva Life alerts:

Juva Life Company Profile

Juva Life Inc engages in the cultivation, research, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of pharmacy-grade medical and recreational cannabis products in California. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Juva Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juva Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.