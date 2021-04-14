Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Short Interest Update

Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Paragon Shipping stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Paragon Shipping has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

Paragon Shipping Company Profile

Paragon Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

