Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Short Interest Update

Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Paragon Shipping stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Paragon Shipping has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05.
Paragon Shipping Company Profile
Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.