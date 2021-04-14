Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.65.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $199.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.50 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $1,928,624.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

