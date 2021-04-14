Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ TMDI opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Titan Medical has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $186.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 3.53.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Q Capital Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Titan Medical by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Titan Medical by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Titan Medical by 102.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 41,009 shares during the period. 3.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

