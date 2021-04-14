Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Barclays

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on URBN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.95.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -461.13, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

