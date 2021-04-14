Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $160.00 target price on the casino operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.76.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $129.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $425,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 38,840 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $485,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $2,446,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $471,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

