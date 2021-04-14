Givaudan’s (GVDBF) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Baader Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Givaudan stock opened at $4,085.04 on Tuesday. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $3,291.04 and a 12-month high of $4,481.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,854.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,042.15.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

