Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sasol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.75.
SSL opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Sasol has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67.
About Sasol
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
