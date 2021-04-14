Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sasol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.75.

SSL opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Sasol has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sasol by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Sasol by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 305,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Sasol by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

