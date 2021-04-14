Morgan Stanley Has $21.82 Million Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,611,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,348,230 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $21,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 72.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 3.12. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $8.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0137 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

