Morgan Stanley Has $22.09 Million Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 221.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,213 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Alleghany worth $22,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in Y. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alleghany by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,713,000 after purchasing an additional 23,805 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Alleghany by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 480,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $289,954,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its position in Alleghany by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 187,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alleghany by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alleghany by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Y opened at $663.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.31 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $641.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $600.93. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $434.53 and a 1 year high of $669.36.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.