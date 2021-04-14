Morgan Stanley Has $22.32 Million Stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 381.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $22,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

HCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $880.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $212.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

