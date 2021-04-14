Morgan Stanley Has $22.56 Million Stock Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 874,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $22,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,193,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,404,000. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,885,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,499,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 218.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 307,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 210,586 shares during the period.

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $25.35.

