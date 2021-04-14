Insider Selling: Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Senior Officer Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Senior Officer Marty Rendall sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total value of C$562,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,360,400.

Shares of CVE VIT opened at C$8.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.30. Victoria Gold Corp has a 52 week low of C$5.55 and a 52 week high of C$9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.34.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

