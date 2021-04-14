Insider Selling: Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Senior Officer Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Senior Officer Marty Rendall sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total value of C$562,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,360,400.
Shares of CVE VIT opened at C$8.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.30. Victoria Gold Corp has a 52 week low of C$5.55 and a 52 week high of C$9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.34.
About Victoria Gold
