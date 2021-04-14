Justin Enbody Sells 46,100 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Stock

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) CFO Justin Enbody sold 46,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $954,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 468,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,692,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of KW stock opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $21.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.14. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is 28.21%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after buying an additional 47,046 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 17,007 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,073,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,203,000 after purchasing an additional 25,076 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,965,000 after purchasing an additional 217,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

