ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) VP Paul E. Rolls Sells 29,261 Shares of Stock

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ON opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average is $33.36.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.04.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.