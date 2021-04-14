Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ROYMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Mail from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Mail from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt began coverage on Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

OTCMKTS ROYMY opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.89.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

