Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

MAKSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marks and Spencer Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marks and Spencer Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.77. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $4.45.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

