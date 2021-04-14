American International Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,389.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $490.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.64). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLYM shares. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

