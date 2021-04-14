Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 49,639 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 651,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,639 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $10,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 558.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 153,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 129,757 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,076,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after acquiring an additional 211,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

