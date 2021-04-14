Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,871 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,871 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SU. Deep Basin Capital LP bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $14,511,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 554.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616,508 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,502,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,075,000 after acquiring an additional 454,503 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 476.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 148,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 122,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 410,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.20. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1642 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SU shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

