Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $377,000 Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,474 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $7,605,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Cinemark by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,671 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $634,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Cinemark by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $3,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CNK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSE:CNK opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.