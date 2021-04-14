Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes $400,000 Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXLS. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 874.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 159,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 143,164 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,022,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,596,000 after purchasing an additional 89,446 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3,500.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 58,388 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 379,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,325,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $2,354,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $92.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.49. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.98.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In other ExlService news, Director Som Mittal sold 5,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.31, for a total value of $522,197.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,136 shares in the company, valued at $104,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $77,108.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,406.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,533 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,859. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

