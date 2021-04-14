11,956 Shares in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,640,000 after buying an additional 1,565,000 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $11,354,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $2,810,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $927,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average of $33.16. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). Equities research analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KURA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

