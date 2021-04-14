Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 869,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 220,206 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 43,410 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 135,670 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $396,000.

Shares of IRWD opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $12.55.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.50 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 505,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $4,646,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,164.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 344,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,311,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,302.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,600,000 shares of company stock worth $15,552,210. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

