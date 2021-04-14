Morgan Stanley Has $23.13 Million Position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 244,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in POSCO were worth $23,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of POSCO by 163.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 31.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,766,000 after buying an additional 95,137 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 22.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 33.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the third quarter worth about $215,000. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PKX opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.78. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. POSCO has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $75.56.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 1.62%. On average, research analysts predict that POSCO will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th.

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

