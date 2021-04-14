Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.46.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $66.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $69.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.31 and its 200-day moving average is $48.44.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The business had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 3,108 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $170,225.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,225.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $3,751,997.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,233 shares of company stock valued at $11,365,252. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 576,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,989,000 after buying an additional 96,333 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Boot Barn by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,519,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at about $292,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

